VENICE — With two COVID-19 vaccines under consideration for federal emergency use authorization, a Florida state representative is seeking to do away with the state’s power to make people get vaccinated.
Rep. Anthony Sabatini, representing part of Lake County, filed a bill for the 2021 legislative session to eliminate the authority of the state health officer to order someone to be immunized.
Florida law currently allows the health officer to “use any means necessary to vaccinate or treat someone” if there is “no practical method” to isolate or quarantine the person.
The filing of the bill was first reported Tuesday, the day that Florida became the third state, after California and Texas, to record its millionth case of COVID-19.
The 2021 legislative session begins in March. If passed by the state House and Senate and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, House Bill 6003, would take effect July 1.
The vaccines are expected to be in widespread distribution by then, so the impact of the bill, if adopted, is uncertain.
The health officer’s authority arises only during a declaration of a public health emergency and applies to “communicable diseases that have significant morbidity or mortality and present a severe danger to public health,” according to Florida Statute Section 381.00315.
Sabatini’s bill would not alter the health officer’s power to order a person to be “examined, tested, treated, isolated or quarantined.”
Vaccine update
No vaccine has been approved yet, but the Food and Drug Administration has hearings set for Dec. 10 on the Pfizer vaccine and Dec. 17 on the one produced by Moderna.
Meanwhile, an advisory committee was meeting on Tuesday to vote on recommendations for the distribution of the vaccines. They would need the approval of the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before going into effect.
The states have a Friday deadline to finalize their lists of distribution sites.
Top priority is expected to be given to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
Pfizer’s vaccine could begin to be distributed the day after approval is granted.
By the numbers
The 8,632 cases reported in Florida on Tuesday took the state over the 1 million mark for COVID-19 infections. It reported an additional 84 deaths, making the total 18,683.
The state’s positivity rate rose to 8.69%, the fourth consecutive day it has increased. The rate has been over 6% for more than two weeks.
Sarasota County reported an additional 136 cases on Tuesday, with four deaths. The 2,230 cases reported over the last two weeks represent about 16% of the total cases since the first one in the county was diagnosed in March.
Since the first reported case in the state at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota on March 1, 393 people in Sarasota County have died of COVID-19.
The positivity rate was 6.57%.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 72 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with 15 of them in the ICU. ICU availability in the county was 28.44% Tuesday but only 5.30% of staffed hospital beds in the county were empty.
SMH reported a seven-day positivity rate of 7%, up from 5.1% for the period ending Nov. 27.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 27 COVID-19 patients but reported that deaths had risen to 33, from 28 about 10 days earlier. It also reported that 20 employees who have tested positive are self-isolating.
The Sarasota County School District reported that 10 staff and 42 students are in isolation after testing positive and 52 staff and 418 students are in quarantine due to exposure to a case.
Twenty-six people have isolated in the last 48 hours, with 77 directed to quarantine.
