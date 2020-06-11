PARRISH — The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish has reopened with train rides leaving at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Up to three children under 12 can ride free with each adult ticket.
Adults are 12 and older.
Beat the summertime/Covid-19 blues and come out and enjoy a safe and relaxing train ride.
“The train will feature two enclosed AC coaches and two open air coaches to best meet your needs,” it said in a news release. “Guests are free to move about the train but within state, county and CDC guidelines for everyone’s safety.”
It noted it will be limiting capacity, ensuring social distancing and doing extensive cleaning between trips.
“Did you want to see Thomas the Tank Engine back in March? Well, the museum’s Model Railroad display car will also be open on weekends featuring Thomas and Friends,” it said.
Staffing remains limited at the site, it said.
“While the museum’s ticket office/gift shop will be open, it is recommended that tickets are purchased online at FloridaRailroad.com and any on-site purchases be made via credit card,” it said.
For more information on routes or other options, along with volunterring, email kpowers@frrm.org. For tickets or more information, visit www.FloridaRailroad.com
