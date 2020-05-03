SARASOTA — The Florida Studio Theatre School goes virtual in about two weeks.
The FST School: Online will offer classes in acting, musical theater, playwriting, improvisation and more, the theater states in a news release.
The website for the theater has a complete list of classes and how to enroll.
For more information, call 941-366-9000 or visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.
An open house for online classes is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. It is first-come, first-served with limited capacity, according to the theater.
For reservations, contact Pamela Smith at psmith@floridastudiotheatre.org or call 941-366-1350.
Among the classes, according to the theater, are:
• Little Theatre for children 4-6. Join Florida Studio Theatre’s Teaching Artists three times a week for interactive story times, songs, dance, and creative expression. These classes are active and fun, and will develop coordination and communication skills. Cost: $50 for a four-week session. Time: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Begins May 11.
• Acting for Youth 7-12. Explore the world of Theater through acting games, vocal and physical exercises and the experience of performing a short piece with honesty of emotion. Cost: $50 for a four-week session. Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Begins May 12.
• Musical Theatre Boot Camp is open to musical theater lovers of all levels, students will learn the fundamentals of performing a musical theater piece and discover the basics of being a “triple threat”— an actor, singer and dancer. Each student will work with professional teaching artists on musical theater pieces while exploring staged movement and how to act a song. Ages 13-17. Cost: $50 for a four-week session. Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Begins May 13.
• Kids Komedy Club. Laughter is the Best Medicine. Learn the basics of comedy from FST’s professional creative team. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Kids Komedy Club highlights improv exercises and sketch development. Cost: $50 for a four-week session. Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Begins May 14.
• Teen Improv. Learn and reinforce improvisation skills. Learn how to be present in the moment. This class encourages expression of individual creativity, ensemble building, and authenticity through a variety of improvisation exercises. Cost: $50 for a four-week session. Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Begins May 13.
• Acting for Teens. Learn the building blocks of a solid acting technique, utilizing mind, voice and body to communicate emotion. Become comfortable in front of an audience and enhance imagination through improvisation. Cost: $50 for a four-week session. Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Begins May 14.
