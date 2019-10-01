TALLAHASSE - Florida will soon become the first state in the nation to teach K-12 students about child trafficking prevention.
The move comes after the State Board of Education approved a new rule that requires school districts to provide the instruction to its students.
Florida ranks third in the nation for numbers of reported cases of human trafficking.
In 2018, there were 767 human trafficking cases reported in Florida. Of those cases, 149 were minors.
“Tragically, human trafficking is an epidemic in our country,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement Monday. “Children of all ages need to know and understand the hazards of human trafficking and how to protect themselves from dangerous predators.”
The new rule requires all school districts to submit an implementation plan to Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran by Dec. 1 of each year. The plan must also be posted on school district websites.
The plan should detail how the instruction will be delivered for each grade level, the professional qualifications of the person delivering instruction and a description of the materials and resources utilized.
The new rule also establishes that every school in Florida be a “Child Trafficking Free Zone.”
Furthermore, each school district must submit an annual report to Corcoran to verify completion of the instruction by July 1 of each year.
Reports show that traffickers often target children and youths with a history of sexual abuse, dating violence, low self-esteem and minimal social support.
Training on the risk factors for vulnerable children, the signs and indicators of exploitation and trafficking should be provided to all staff working with students.
For more information, visit http://fldoe.org/schools/healthy-schools/human-trafficking.stml.
