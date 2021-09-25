VENICE — After noticing the unnecessary waste left over at races, Nokomis residents Heather Butcher and Mariryan Heschmeyer decided to do something about it.
“I’ve been doing races for forever and always, and one of the things that always bugged me was the number of single-use plastic water bottles constantly,” Butcher said.
From their experience of running over 400 races combined, Butcher and Heschmeyer hosted the first Florida zero waste 5K race in Venice.
The EnviroRace5K was held along Venice Avenue and went toward the beach on the morning of Sept. 12.
The racing event produced zero waste and had more than 300 attendees in person and virtually during its first year.
Every little detail of the event went off without any waste, including the food and its serving products, the shirts and the water cups.
“It took about four or five days for us to be like, wow, we really pulled that off,” Heschmeyer said. “People loved it. So many people said how well it was organized.”
As experienced runners themselves, Butcher and Heschmeyer wanted local races to incorporate the idea of zero waste.
Butcher said many runners would only drink half of a water bottle, then throw it into a trash can and get another one.
“Just so much waste was really how that started,” Butcher said. “I was like there has to be a better way to do this.”
Originally, Butcher called a meeting with the local race directors and everyone liked the idea of zero waste but nobody wanted to do it.
“The irony of less waste is more pricey,” Heschmeyer said.
The race directors said some zero waste ideas could work, but completely zero waste was just not possible, Butcher said.
Because of the difficulty and pushback from other race directors, not many zero waste races have been held, Butcher and Heschmeyer said. The few that have been successful were out in California.
So they decided to host an event on their own, despite always being attendees and not organizers.
Butcher and Heschmeyer built three large compost bins in their backyard to take on food waste from a zero waste event.
It was one of the first steps in holding the race.
However, their ideas for a race were derailed because of the pandemic. In that downtime, the two started a nonprofit called Enviroracing, which coincided with their environmental mission.
Luckily for Butcher and Heschmeyer, a reusable cup company called Hiccup Earth opened in St. Pete during the pandemic.
Butcher and Heschmeyer decided to combat the problem of single-use water bottles and rented Hiccup Earth’s reusable silicone cups. After use, the cups would then be sanitized for future events.
For the reusable cups from Hiccup Earth, the race had a water filtration system developed by Allen Jacks, a former Mote Marine employee. The system had three touchless spouts and pulled water from a fire hydrant.
The food was also provided with zero waste. Sharky’s On The Pier and Five-O Donut Co provided both vegan and non-vegan food in an environmentally friendly way.
Any food waste, along with the napkins and plates, went to Butcher and Heschmeyer’s compost bins and the extra food was taken to the Salvation Army, continuing the cycle of no waste.
“We didn’t have a bag of trash other than what was already there in the park that people had already used,” Butcher said.
Heschmeyer noted that waste management for the city didn’t have to provide any trash cans, but did provide recycling bins for the event’s compost bags.
But once the event was over, Butcher and Heschmeyer took the compost bags with them to add into their large compost bins at home.
Along with the zero waste theme, Butcher and Herschmeyer had other bins available for old medals, which would be melted down by a local metal shop, and old sneakers to be either donated to people that need them or recycled into playground material if the sneakers were too worn out.
“So that recycled theme continues,” Butcher said.
The sneaker bin accumulated hundreds of pounds of shoes, Heschmeyer said.
They also had recyclable bibs for the runners to use, gave out colorful reusable cups as the medals at the end of the race, and handed out shirts made from recycled material.
“It went so much smoother then we expected,” Butcher said about the race with its volunteers and team.
Butcher and Heschmeyer had the help of around 50 volunteers and several sponsors contributing their time and resources to pull the race off.
After this year’s race, they donated to SunCoast Reef Rovers, a local diving club that holds underwater cleanups.
They will continue choosing a local nonprofit with a similar mission for the environment every year the race is held.
The zero waste race is already on the calendar for 2022, and next year’s donation will go to Coastal Wildlife Club, a sea turtle conservation group.
But Butcher and Heschmeyer contribute a lot of the success of the race to the location.
While they had completed races in other parts of Venice, the location was important to them.
Butcher and Heschmeyer wanted it down the canopy line of Venice Avenue, which hadn’t been done, as far as they knew.
It was one of the main attractions for the race and people loved it, they said.
“We knew that the course was significant for people,” Heschmeyer said.
Butcher and Heschmeyer also wanted to do the race for Venice and show the city’s green initiative while bringing more people to the area.
“That’s what we really wanted to do is educate the participants and also the race directors,” Butcher said. She mentioned while holding a zero waste race was a lot, different ideas could be used in other races, like the elimination of single-use water bottles.
Going forward, they hope other race directors will see the success of the race and implement aspects of a zero waste race.
“The mission is to see people step up and make the races more environmentally responsible because it can be done,” Butcher said.
