OUR POSITION: A steep spike in coronavirus cases should catch your attention, but Florida continues to do well in prevention and treatment compared to other states/cities our size.
The Florida Department of Health confirmed 1,317 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
It was the highest number of cases reported in one day since April 17, when 1,413 were confirmed. It was also announced Wednesday that 36 more had become victims of the virus. That pushed the total number of deaths in our state to 2,566.
With 58,764 cases reported since the virus broke, Florida certainly has felt the impact of this worldwide pandemic. And Wednesday’s totals, just a couple of days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced moving into Phase 2 of the reopening of the state’s economy, has to be of some concern.
Most of the cases and deaths are still coming from South Florida — Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. Miami-Dade leads the state with 18,456 confirmed cases and 731 deaths.
But that does not means the rest of us are in the clear. This virus is not going to go away and if we do not continue to be cautious — wash our hands, wear a mask and social distance — this life-threatening disease could reach out and grab you.
The recent death of well-known Charlotte County resident Brian Presley should be a wake-up call to anyone who thinks they cannot catch this virus.
Presley was older, 78, but he was not reckless in his precautions and he certainly had the best care available from the medical community.
Still, we have to recognize that Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis have done an good job overall of avoiding the widespread infections and deaths that many predicted. It was no accident we fared as well as we have.
According to Florida Politics and Scott Powers, although Miami-Dade County is zeroing in on 20,000 cases, it — nor any city or county in Florida — does not rank among the 50 worst urban hot spots in the nation. No, most of those can be found mostly in the Northeast U.S. — especially New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.
Remember when we feared our hospitals would be overwhelmed with cases? Remember the temporary treatment centers, that resembled tent cities, hastily erected to treat the expected overflow of patients?
According to the Miami Herald, none of the field hospitals built there — including the large treatment center housed at the Miami Beach Convention Center — ever saw a patient.
That’s right, not one patient had to be sent to any of the temporary sites that were set up.
Those South Florida hospitals were among several the Division of Emergency Management put up cross the state. Most all of them have been taken down now.
It’s not luck that enabled Florida to escape an even larger number of infections and deaths. It was a solid plan, albeit a week or two late in its inception, that spared many lives. Florida’s success has been recognized nationwide — so much so that the National Basketball Association is bringing its whole season and 22 teams to Orlando to complete its season.
Again, however, we can not emphasize enough that this is nowhere near over. The coronavirus is still here. You can still catch it and you can still die from it. Don’t become a statistic.
