OUR POSITION: There has been no movement for two weeks to supplement Florida’s paltry $275-per-week pay to the unemployed.
More than 800,000 Floridians are unemployed this week and they are hurting.
Florida, as most people know by now, pays one of the lowest benefits in the U.S. for unemployment — only $275 a week. That amounts to about $7 per hour for a 40-hour-a-week job, less than minimum wage. No one we know can live on that income, especially if they have a family to support.
For a few months, unemployed Floridians were in much better shape, thanks to a $600-a-week benefit from the federal government under the coronavirus stimulus package. That money has stopped.
President Trump floated an executive order to pay the nation’s unemployed $400 a week — with the catch that each state pay $100 of that money.
We’ve heard nothing of that order since the president brought it up three weeks ago. But, it wouldn’t make any difference for our state since Gov. Ron DeSantis said early on that we could not afford the $100 a week.
Even though the state has about $5 billion remaining in CARES Act money, DeSantis said that has been promised for programs and other relief efforts. “It’s been obligated,” he said.
So where does that leave Florida’s unemployed? There’s no clear answer to that question as far as we can determine.
DeSantis has considered a loan from the U.S. Department of Labor to boost benefits. It’s not a new idea. The state did the same thing during the 2008 recession. During that period, the state’s unemployment trust fund went dry and the state borrowed a little more than $3 billion to allow the unemployed to continue to get benefits.
That scenario was what pushed Gov. Rick Scott and the Legislature to embark on their plan to make it harder for Floridians to get unemployment benefits. The new rules reduced benefits to 12 weeks, among other changes. That plan worked well for the state but it devastated those left without a job when the COVID-19 hit and shut down so many businesses earlier this year.
The state was overwhelmed with people trying to get benefits, as slim as they were. The tens of thousands who applied for benefits crashed the state’s computer system, which some claim was never designed to deal with that crush of applications.
Earlier this month, the state’s unemployment fund stood at $1.8 billion, quite a difference from the $5 billion number when the pandemic hit in March.
Perhaps DeSantis has a plan or maybe Congress will return to Washington, D.C. and carve out a compromise that will include more unemployment benefits.
Until that happens, or some other miracle occurs, there are almost 1 million people in the state searching for jobs that aren’t there and trying to hold off creditors and stay in their homes.KUDOS TO TUSCAN GARDENS
We could all use a little hug wall time
With a pandemic seemingly always on our mind and the bitterness of the election season dividing neighbors and families, we are thrilled there was some good news recently.
And it came from Tuscan Gardens at Venetia Bay senior living center in Venice. That’s where a team came up with an idea to build a “hugging wall” that allows family members to reach through a plexi-glass-type window through holes designed to allow gloved and covered arms and hands to reach through to a loved one for a hug.
“That’s the first smile I’ve seen from her in months,” Jon Roy said as he embraced his wife, Joann.
“They haven’t been able to hug and really feel their loved ones since March — so this is an opportunity to embrace safely — and to have that touch,” Tuscan Gardens at Venetia Bay Senior Living Executive Director Ali Turner told the Sun.
According to our story, to give a hug you must also wear your own set of gloves that Tuscan Gardens provides. You insert your gloves into the rubber gloves and have the opportunity to touch a loved one again.
The Tuscan Gardens crew first tried it on one another before making it an option for residents.
“Everybody that does it cries,” Programming Director Alexis Raptis said.
These tears, however, are tears of joy and those are the best kind. It’s touching that the staff cared enough to come up with such a novel idea. We would hope other assisted living and nursing homes might copy it as we await word from the state on whether or not these facilities may open back up to visitors.
Kudos to Tuscan Gardens at Venetia Bay employees.
