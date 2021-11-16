Focus on Venice is a community immersion program for new residents, seniors or anyone who would like to have an in-depth knowledge of the Venice community.

Various topics are covered over lunch every other week for seven weeks starting Jan. 12. All sessions will be held at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.

The cost to attend the program is $195 and includes all lunches. Nonchamber members are welcome.

The State College of Florida is the sponsor for the 2022 session.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 5. For additional information, contact Barbara Hines at bhines@venicechamber.com or 941-800-1482.

