WEST VILLAGES — All Faiths Food Bank is working with two spring training facilities for upcoming food distribution events.
The events are to help those dealing with COVID-19 and take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or until food runs out Saturday at CoolToday Park in West Villages and again at the same time frame May 16 at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.
The events will occur in the parking lots: CoolToday Park is at 18800 South, West Villages Parkway, West Villages; Ed Smith Stadium is at 2700 12th St., Sarasota.
The National Guard will provide on-site assistance with the massive effort.
All Faiths is holding it largely because of the sudden unemployment in Florida, it said in a news release, with more than 900,000 residents submitting unemployment claims since mid-March.
It expects to serve up to 4,600 people at each facility, it said.
"We want area families struggling with the loss of jobs, or whose businesses that have been forced to close due to the pandemic, to know that we are here for them," All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank said in the news release. "For many in our community, hunger is something that happens to ‘other people.’ But now, with the current state of the economy, we all know someone who has lost their job, or been forced to shutter their business, and is facing financial challenges."
It said in the news release "there will be no registration or approval process, and no collection of information on-site. Social distancing and no-touch strategies will be observed – food will be distributed via drive-thru and placed directly into the trunks of cars. Attendees will also receive information about additional Food Bank locations where groceries are available."
All Faiths has bought about 10,000 gallons of milk from Dakin Dairy Farms and produce from Florida farmers, it said.
“We’re doing everything we can to assist local farms while providing food for area residents and families negatively impacted by COVID-19,” Frank said. “Last month, the Food Bank increased produce distribution by 78% – we are pleased to have access to these healthy foods, thanks to Feeding Florida.”
The Major League Baseball teams donated the spots to assist.
“We are grateful to the management of the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles for donating the use of their spring training locations,” Frank said. “These venues offer the sheer size and infrastructure necessary for such a large effort. We are grateful they are providing such vital assistance to help community members who are struggling.”
It said COVID-19 has led to "an unprecedented spike" for food assistance.
"In the first 30 days of the crisis, the Food Bank saw a 100% increase in food distribution and a 40% increase in new clients at mobile pantry distributions. Simultaneously, costs have skyrocketed due to the loss of consumer food donations, the loss of its significant volunteer force under the stay-at-home order, and changes to food distribution, including a need for individual packaging and the move to a drive-thru/no touch model," the news release stated.
To donate, learn about other distributions or for more information, visit www.allfaithsfoodbank.org.
