LAUREL —  Food distribution events will be held on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Sandra Sims Terry Community Center in Laurel.

Different from other food pantries held at the center, clients will have the choice of what food they want and it will have a similar setup to grocery stores where they can shop around for items.

On Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16, attendees can bring a client identification card to choose food from 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m.

Clients can also register for the food pantry while at the center.

The pantry will have a variety of foods that change weekly and were mostly provided by the All Faiths Food Bank.

The distribution will be held at 509 Collins Road, Laurel, inside of the community center.

