VENICE — One restaurant company has a permit for its food truck, a second is interested in getting one and two more have made inquiries, according to Assistant City Manager Len Bramble.
Venice Pier Group Inc., which operates Sharky’s on the Pier, Fins at Sharky’s and Snook Haven, received the first permit issued under an executive order signed a week ago by City Manager Ed Lavallee.
And because of a second order he signed this week, its food truck is cleared to set up in Wellfield Park, off Pinebrook Road.
That was the location Pier Group President Justin Pachota was hoping for, but it took approval from Sarasota County as well.
The city owns the park but it’s managed by the county under an interlocal agreement. The county had order it closed, along with Chuck Reiter Park and Hecksher Park, a few weeks ago.
Lavallee said the county has agreed to a limited opening of all three parks to accommodate food trucks, though siting one in Hecksher Park, just west of downtown could be tricky.
One of the conditions in the city permit is that a food truck be at least 150 feet away from any residences and 500 feet from an operating restaurant.
The distance requirements are easily met at the Wellfield, and the Pier Group has all the other conditions for getting a permit, including a county permit and state health inspection, Bramble said.
“He’s got the green light to go set up,” he said. “The timing is all up to him now.”
Former Mayor John Holic had raised the idea of permitting food trucks last month. Lavallee said that after he issued his executive order waiving any city code provisions that would prohibit them and setting up an approval process, he heard from other jurisdictions about copying it.
It’s a way to inject “some life blood into the restaurants that are struggling,” he said. “If that keeps people employed, then God bless them.”
Pachota said he hopes to have his food truck set up Tuesday or Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.