In her 30th year with the Venice Gondolier Sun, Joanne Hackney is the go-to person for employees in many different departments.
Armed with a business degree from Penn State, an associates degree in computer information and a personality geared to helping people, Hackney is known to most at the Gondolier and the other Sun newspapers of Sarasota and Charlotte counties — either in person or by email.
Have a problem with your computer, touch base with Joanne. Have a question about most anything else? She is still as good a go-to person as there is.
She and her husband, Richard, went to the same Catholic secondary school in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, south of Pittsburgh. While they had that in common, they had no classes together and would not meet until some years later — at a newspaper in Pennsylvania.
She worked there after graduation and he had been that paper’s controller. When he moved to New Jersey their relationship continued via long distance for several years. In 1988, they married and moved to Homestead. He was with a paper there and Joanne was an accounting for the local John Deere outlet. It was not her dream job.
“I had no experience in farming nor was I able to speak Spanish. This was a bit of a problem as the franchise was owned by Nicaraguans,” she said.
When Richard Hackney met Derek Dunn-Rankin, the publisher of the Gondolier, a move to the west coast of Florida sounded good in 1990.
The Gondolier had moved into its building which was built next to its press building in 1985.
The Hackneys settled in Venice in 1990. Joanne was hired as the data base administrator for the circulation department. She later went to the local junior college — then called Manasota Community College — for her associates degree in computer information. She stayed in this job for the next 25 years.
Not only did the Gondolier add to its winning ways editorially, but its sister papers in Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte, Arcadia and Punta Gorda also grew and both Hackneys were key to that growth.
Richard Hackney died on April 7, three years ago. They were married 28 years and had two children and two granddaughters: Jason is a chef and lives in Louisiana with 18-month-old Ava-Jane. Benjamin is in the newspaper business and lives in Venice with 14-year-old Isabella.
Joanne has a sister in Colorado, but her parents and two sisters soon followed to Florida. One sister settled in Bonita Springs and the other in Cape Coral. Her mother lives in Fort Myers and her dad, now 93, is a resident of the Douglas P. Jacobson VA home in Port Charlotte.
Since her father has been at the veterans hospital, Joanne has visited him to play cards every Sunday. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to that for the time being but she gets regular reports from a good friend who works at the hospital.
On weekdays, Joanne is at her desk at the Gondolier, dealing with accounts payable, payroll, human resources, and on occasion when requested, helping employees with computer problems, especially those related to time cards and such which are all on computer these days.
