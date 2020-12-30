For the past three decades, Venice surgeon Dr. Beth Hart has treated women, and some men, for breast cancer.
And she will tell you unapologetically that hers is an old-time practice where face-time with patients is valued over staring at computer screens.
“One thing I have enjoyed is the amount of time I’ve spent with my patients, getting to know them,” she said. “I’m impressed with how tough most of them are. Someone is in your office and you’ve just given them a diagnosis; you’ve changed their life forever. They’re tough. They’ll say, ‘I’ll do what I have to do.’ It’s sometimes harder on the family members than it is the patients.”
Hart is a fifth generation Floridian who grew up in the Clearwater area and attended medical school at the University of South Florida after earning her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.
She spent a year on the faculty at USF following completion of her residency there and then moved to Venice in November 1991. Since then, she has performed surgery at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital while seeing patients through her practice at 21st Century Oncology. Hart is retiring Dec. 31.
Sandy Rhodus, an LPN who has worked with Hart for the past 16 years, said one thing that distinguishes her practice is the compassion she has for her patients.
“She explains things in language they understand. She also moves things along so that there’s not a lot of time between biopsy, diagnosis and surgery. She has the reputation of being the doctor that other doctors send their wives to.”
For American women, breast cancer is an equal-opportunity disease. One of every eight women in this country run the risk of developing the cancer during their lifetime. Aside from skin cancer, it is the most common form of cancer affecting women.
“It’s a scary thing when you hear that word,” Hart said. “But for breast cancer, the good news is that most women are cured. When you give them that diagnosis, it’s as if you are starting with them on this journey. A journey of treating them not only physically, but also emotionally and holistically, addressing their fears and concerns.”
Hart said there has been a great deal of progress in diagnosing and treating the disease during her career.
“If you go back, there was radical mastectomy where they took the breast and all of the muscles off the chest wall and all the lymphatics. Which was debilitating. When I was in training, we were just starting to do lumpectomies followed with radiation. But it could still be debilitating with swelling of the arm. We’ve progressed to the point where we may only take two or three lymph nodes. We don’t have to take all of the tissue if they’re negative.
“And there have been improvements in the estrogen-blocking medications,” she added. “You can actually tailor the treatment to the tumor. Today, we’re doing less surgery and more treatment to the patient’s specific cancer. Perhaps one day we won’t be operating at all for breast cancer.”
Another thing that has led to the increasing success rate among survivors, she said, is education and awareness of the disease.
“When October rolls around, NFL players are wearing pink, promoting breast cancer awareness month. Patients are so much more educated today, what with public service announcements and articles. Women are more conscious of that and are proactive with their health.”
With the operating room behind her, Hart said she is excited about the future of eradicating breast cancer.
“What can we expect? Minimally invasive procedures to remove the cancer such as cryoablation or freezing the tumors,” she replied. “At some point, we probably won’t be removing lymph nodes because it may not make a difference in the outcomes.”
