VENICE — The golden age of aviation returns to Venice Municipal Airport through March 1 with the Ford Tri-Motor airplane taking area residents up for rides.

Sponsored in part by the EAA, the Ford Tri-Motor arrives Thursday in Venice and will be departing for rides that day along with Friday-Sunday at the airport at 150 Airport Ave E, Venice.

Online tickets cost $72 for adults and $52 for children 17 and younger. Walk up prices are $77.

The rides take place from 2-5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

For more information, visit www.flytheford.com or call 877-952-5395.

