Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.