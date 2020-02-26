VENICE — The golden age of aviation returns to Venice Municipal Airport through March 1 with the Ford Tri-Motor airplane taking area residents up for rides.
Sponsored in part by the EAA, the Ford Tri-Motor arrives Thursday in Venice and will be departing for rides that day along with Friday-Sunday at the airport at 150 Airport Ave E, Venice.
Online tickets cost $72 for adults and $52 for children 17 and younger. Walk up prices are $77.
The rides take place from 2-5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
For more information, visit www.flytheford.com or call 877-952-5395.
