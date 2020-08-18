VENICE — After two years as leader of Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Karen Fordham has left.
Fordham turned in her resignation Monday, according to hospital officials.
Beyond that, little else was initially known as to why Fordham is out as chief executive officer. Venice Regional officials said they could not go into more detail.
A search will begin for her replacement.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health officials noted they still had “strong leadership in place” and had a new leader for the moment.
“Beryl Ramsey, a seasoned hospital executive, will serve as interim CEO while a search to identify a new permanent CEO is conducted,” said Julie Beatty, director of marketing for Venice Regional Bayfront Health. “The hospital has a strong leadership team in place, and we are confident patients can continue to count on us for the safe, compassionate care they need.”
Ramsey is currently the operations group adviser for Community Health Systems — which operates Venice Regional. She joined Community Health Systems in 2015, Beatty said. Prior to that, she had “various chief executive officer positions with hospitals in Texas and Louisiana.”
“She has significant operations experience and is well positioned to provide a stable, effective and patient focused leadership while we conduct a search for a new CEO,” the statement noted.
During Fordham’s tenure, Venice Regional Bayfront Health earned its second consecutive B hospital safety grade in 2020 from The Leapfrog Group, missing an A by 0.0032 points. VRBH saw its grade rise this year after being rated a C twice in 2019.
Fordham took on the role Sept. 1, 2018. She replaced Bob Moore, whom himself had served in the job for about a year. While Moore took a lateral job in charge of starting up a second Venice Regional campus in the city, he left the hospital altogether in March 2019.
Fordham previously was CEO of St. Joseph Hospital of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was unavailable for comment Tuesday.
