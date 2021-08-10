Forecasters keep eye on potential of Fred

VENICE — What was known Tuesday afternoon as "Potential Tropical Cyclone 6" may likely become Tropical Storm Fred by Wednesday morning.
In a technical quirk, although forecasters believe it has strength, it had yet to showcase a closed center of circulation which would have given it tropical depression status. Meteorologist Tony Hurt, based in Ruskin, with National Weather Service Tampa Bay Area, said that is likely to change.
The storm was tracking through Puerto Rico and going over Dominican Republic and Haiti on Tuesday and Wednesday.
What happens to it while goes over those countries will determine how strong it actually gets.
"Depending on how much this develops, if it goes directly over Dominican Republic/Haiti … it could remain weak," Hurt said. "However, the official forecast brings it to tropical storm intensity."
The long-range forecast for Fred-in-waiting runs a similar route of Tropical Storm Elsa, which churned in the Gulf of Mexico off Charlotte and Sarasota counties July 7-8.
Elsa brought some wind and heavy rains, but little damage throughout the region.
Forecasts have it skimming close to Cuba on Thursday; into the Florida Straits and Keys on Friday and into the Gulf of Mexico off Southwest Florida on Saturday.
If that happens, the region could experience heavy rains and some wind again. Tropical storm winds run between 39-73 mph.
"Looks like the mostly likely time would be Saturday morning between 5 a.m.-11 a.m.," Hurt said, noting much more would be known by late Thursday.
How strong the winds and how much the rainfall depends on where Fred goes.
"If it tracks north of Cuba, it could hold its own if not get stronger," Hurt said. "If it stays close to Cuba or (goes) over, in that case, you can expect lower winds."
The NSW and National Hurricane Center issue advisories every six hours at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
When there is tropical storm watch or warning, they add additional advisories — minus new mapping, usually — every three hours after the main advisories. Those would be at 8 a.m., 2 p.m., 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.
By Thursday afternoon/evening, the region can expect more specifics in terms of wind speeds and timing.
But there's no belief, as of Tuesday evening, that Fred, or Potential Tropical Cyclone 6, will strengthen into a troubling storm.
Winds won't be as strong once they hit land from the water and deal with friction, he said.
But some gusty winds could be a part of the situation, he said.
"This system doesn't look to be particularly strong," Hurt said. "Rainfall is going to be the biggest threat as it stands right now."
