VENICE — A section of Pinebrook Park is going to be receiving “wildfire mitigation work” during the next three weeks, officials said.
But it shouldn’t include any controlled burns at this point.
Residents should avoid the north section of Pinebrook Park in the area between Curry Creek and Water Street, the city announced.
The park is at 1251 Pinebrook Road.
“This natural forest land must be properly managed to limit the potential for harmful wildfires that could impact the surrounding residential structures,” the city said in a news release. “Currently the park has an overabundance of thick undergrowth, which represents unsafe levels of vegetative fuel and creates a hazard to the surrounding communities.”
It noted Venice Fire Rescue along with the Public Works Department work with Florida Forest Service mitigate the hazard.
“The Forest Service strongly recommends that the undergrowth is mulched down mechanically, leaving the large trees intact and therefore reducing the vegetative fuel source,” it said.
Alternatives including a controlled burn or allowing the area to stay natural and — perhaps later — burn naturally, were available as well.
“Performing a controlled burn is not recommended due to the proximity of numerous residential structures and the large amount of vegetative undergrowth. A controlled burn would result in the loss of many mature trees, while the mulching would not impact these large and valuable trees. If the area is left natural, it will burn naturally from a lightning strike or other source that will result in major losses to the mature trees and potentially damage the adjacent residential structures,” it said.
Thus: mechanical mulching was called “the most appropriate option to mitigate this existing wildfire hazard.”
Teams have also located gopher tortoise borrows to be avoided during the mulching work. Eventually, work is needed on the south side of Curry Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.