Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
After the demolition of Saltwater Café, Brianne Grant, media relations specialist with Sarasota County, confirmed there is permit to remove the existing eatery with no plans for new construction.
But it is indicated area in question will be sodded.
Last week, the café at 1071 Tamiami Trail in Nokomis was taken down following its closure in 2018. It had been operated for 22 years was popular Rolf Zahnd, who had become a local television celebrity
Butterfly Chiropractic moves
Dr. Joseph Indelicato and his wife, Elyse, have moved their 30-plus year practice Butterfly Family Chiropractic Center to 645 East Venice Ave. He uses activator technique, an extremely gentle and specific approach to treating pain to injured young athletes and those suffering sports injuries or due to auto accidents. Additional services include applied kinesiology, therapy, nutrition and exercise. Parking is at the rear of building.
Anniversary celebration
Celebrating the third year anniversary of Dragonfly Ayurveda and Yoga at 439 Tamiami Trail No. 202, owners Michael and Annette Broy invite friends, visitors and the public to join them for free yoga all day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Meet the owners, instructors, take a free class, eat snacks, ask questions and celebrate with them as they have live music, snacks, free prizes and drawings. Call 941-222-0777.
Loveland fashion show
On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Loveland has a fashion show at the Plantation Golf & Country Club. Some Loveland participants will be modeling along with their mothers fashions by Sandy’s Designer Clothing and Patchington. There will be a silent auction, raffles and specialty items. Tickets $40 for the luncheon and show, call Maria Corrente at 218-983-2357.
Pancake Breakfast
Benefiting South County Food Pantry, START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) is hosting a pancake breakfast at Paradise Grill in Nokomis Village Shoppes from 8 to 10:30 a.m Saturday Nov. 9. Tickets are $12. For more information, call Carolyn Bach at 941-387-5734.
Annual Toys for Tots program
City Hall and Venice Municipal Airport are collection points for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. The public are invited to drop new, unwrapped toys in these collection boxes. At Christmas, coordinators, with local social welfare agencies, church groups, and other local agencies, distribute the toys to needy children in the community. For details visit https://toysfortots.org/.
