New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday the city will be rolling out a policy requiring proof of vaccination from patrons of restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment.
In a conversation with the Washington Post that afternoon, former U.S. Surgeon Gen. Jerome Adams applauded the announcement and said he was surprised it took so long.
The No. 1 weapon against COVID-19 is vaccination, he said, and the public is entitled to know who is vaccinated and who isn’t.
“We truly do have tools today we did not have last year,” he said, adding the key is getting people to use them.
Florida has a ban on such proof of vaccination.
Adams had been a critic of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to relax its mask guidance in May. By recently reinstating its recommendation that people wear masks indoors in public places even if they’re vaccinated, he said the agency has returned to local officials the authority to mandate them with its backing.
The problem is some states have imposed a ban on mask mandates at the local level.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was given virtual veto power over local mandates in this year’s legislative session and has stated that he won’t permit them.
Last week he signed an executive order allowing parents to ignore any mask mandate imposed by a school district.
Adams said he’s frustrated by such restrictions.
The government shouldn’t be getting in the way of businesses or schools implementing safety measures, he said.
“These are important public health tools that we need to keep available so we can use them as appropriate,” Adams said.
