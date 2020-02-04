VENICE — Merle Graser, a fixture in Venice banking and a two-term mayor in the 1990s, died Monday.
He was 90.
He started in banking as a runner at age 17 and returned to it after a stint in the Coast Guard with jobs in Coral Gables and Miami.
He moved to Venice in 1963 to join First National Bank of Venice as vice president and cashier. By the time it was sold to SunTrust in 1993, he was chairman and CEO.
“He started very humbly and just worked his way up,” said his son, Shaun Graser.
Under his leadership, the First National became the largest bank in Venice and was in the top 10% of independent banks in the country.
At the outset the main competition was Venice-Nokomis Bank, Shaun Graser said.
But that bank “lent to people who didn’t need the money,” he said, leaving it open to First National to lend to small businesses and people looking to buy a car or a modest home.
“A lot of good relationships were built on a handshake and faith in each other,” he said.
Team builder
Mickey Lawrence joined the bank in 1972 on what Graser said would be a temporary basis.
“Twenty-two years later, he was still reminding me I was a temporary employee,” he said.
Graser’s great strength in business was as a team builder, he said.
“I’ve had a lot of jobs working for somebody,” he said. “He made you feel as though you were working with him. I can’t say enough about him.”
Former First National employees had reunions for years after the bank was sold, Lawrence said. Dozens would show up just to see Graser.
Roland Caldwell started Caldwell Trust Company after the sale, when “SunTrust didn’t want me.” He had helped build the bank’s trust assets from $8 million in 1975 to $325 million when it was sold.
“I would never have been able to start my own company without the reputation I acquired working with Merle,” he said.
Caldwell Trust now manages more than $1 billion in assets.
The ‘Godfather’
Graser wasn’t just a leader in Venice banking circles. He held offices in state and national banking associations and was a director on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
Among his Florida banking colleagues he was known as “the Godfather,” Lawrence said.
“He liked that title,” Shaun Graser said.
Graser guided the bank in both its business and community endeavors, leading by example.
When the bank donated land to the city for what is now Fountain Park just to the north, Graser contributed to the fountain.
He also made the first contribution to Venice Area Beautification Inc., Lawrence said.
The list of organizations he was a board member or officer of over the years is extensive: the United Fund of South Sarasota County (now United Way), Loveland, the Venice Elks, the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, the Golden Beach Association, the American Cancer Society, Hospice and many more.
He served on the search committee to select a new president for Manatee Community College (now State College of Florida) and served on its board and its foundation board.
He was a trustee of the Gulf Coast Heritage Foundation, which preserved Spanish Point in Osprey.
He chaired the building committee for the Venice Senior Friendship Center, which honored him in December.
All of that and more was prior to his election as mayor in 1993. He would serve two terms.
But Shaun Graser said it was when his father was elected mayor after retiring from his long banking career that he really grasped what it mean to give back.
“I saw how much that meant to him and the community,” he said. “That’s when I really felt the calling.”
Shaun Graser’s now in his fourth term as a member of the city’s Planning Commission.
Community
Talk to people who knew Graser and one word will come up repeatedly: Community.
“He really had a passion for this little community,” Shaun Graser said.
Earl Midlam was a Council member with Graser. He remembers him as “always concerned about the community, especially the beaches. He was a leader in that regard.”
Pam Johnson, the city’s first citizen liaison, said Graser brought a higher level of professionalism to the mayor’s office and was a joy to work with.
“I just loved Merle because I felt like he was a really good person who had the community’s interest first always,” she said.
Attorney Jeff Boone called Graser a “modern-era mayor — someone who had spent the bulk of his working life in Venice and decided in retirement to remain engaged in the community.
“He was one of the best mayors Venice has ever had,” he said. “I don’t think anyone would argue with that.”
Surviving family members include Graser’s wife of 71 years, Lila Patricia Graser of Venice; daughter Cathy Strammer and son-in-law Fred Strammer; son Shaun Graser and daughter-in-law Paula Graser of Venice; grandchildren Chanelle Strammer of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Monet Strammer, Teal Strammer and Fred Strammer of Venice, Dr. Colin Graser of Portland, Oregon, Kyle Graser of Fort Pierce, Florida and Megan Murphy of Greensboro, North Carolina; and great-grandchildren Abigail and Rue Murphy of Venice.
Services will be held at the Venice Yacht Club on Feb. 22, with a retreat ceremony at 2 p.m. The public is welcome.
Memorial contributions may be made to Loveland Center Inc. or the Senior Friendship Center.
