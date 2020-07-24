VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation is among the best nonprofits in the nation for its workforce, according to a new ranking.
The NonProfit Times publication had it in its Top 50 list for 2020, finishing eighth in “small nonprofits group” with between 15 – 49 employees, the foundation said in a news release.
It was the only community foundation on the 2020 list, it noted.
“We know what a challenging time this is for just about every nonprofit and business in our region and beyond,” Gulf Coast’s President and CEO Mark Pritchett said in a news release Monday. “We are fortunate to be part of an organization that is positioned—and expected—to help lead our communities through the COVID-19 crisis. That’s a responsibility our team embraces. Commitment to our mission and living our values are intrinsic to Gulf Coast’s culture.”
The “Best Nonprofits” is conducted annually by The NonProfit Times.
The foundation said results on the list “are based on a rigorous survey process open to nonprofits across the country. Besides the ranking, the program provides participating organizations with an employee benchmark report they can use for further organizational and staff development.”
The “Best Nonprofits” rankings were released in April but news wasn’t spread because the Gulf Coast Community Foundation was working on COVID-19 response.
“We received official word of our ranking from The NonProfit Times just a few weeks after we pivoted to a remote work model in response to COVID-19,” said Veronica Thames, chief operating officer of the foundation. “As we made that transition, the first thing I heard from several of our staff members was, ‘People want to help, but they don’t know how. I’m so glad we can continue to support our community directly.’ I think that sentiment sums up the alignment of our team with Gulf Coast’s mission, vision, and values.”
In the news release, it notes this is the fourth time Gulf Coast Community Foundation had been selected as a “Best Nonprofit” — most recently in 2017.
For more information, visit www.GulfCoastCF.org.
