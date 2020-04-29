VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation announced awarding $470,000 in new Arts Appreciation Grants to 10 region arts organizations
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our regional economy has hit arts and cultural organizations among the hardest,” it said in a news release.
The emergency grants were OK’d last week by the foundation’s board.
“This pandemic hit at the very height of the performance and fundraising season, so the blow has been devastating for our region’s signature arts and cultural organizations,” Gulf Coast Community Foundation President/CEO Mark S. Pritchett said. “By advancing this funding now, the Gulf Coast Board aims to provide these beloved institutions with needed cash flow as well as help energize their donor bases to lean in too at a time when support is needed most.”
With COVID-19, things are not being done in typical fashion. Normally, the foundation gives out its awards “once a year to key arts and cultural partners.”
“The emergency round of Arts Appreciation Grants was quickly approved by the foundation’s Board in response to the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the news release.
Gulf Coast joined forces with the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation to prioritized health and human-service assistance.
Pritchett said the foundation and donors recognize the needs “across the nonprofit sector.”
“Since the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic increased dramatically a month ago, Gulf Coast and its donors have invested $2.4 million in safety-net supports and vital nonprofit organizations,” Pritchett said. “Our donors’ gifts have gone to a variety of organizations, ranging from All Faiths Food Bank and Suncoast Humane Society to arts groups like Asolo Repertory Theatre.”
The following Arts Appreciation Grants were awarded by Gulf Coast Community Foundation:
• Asolo Repertory Theatre — $70,000
• Sarasota Ballet — $55,000
• Sarasota Opera — $50,000
• Sarasota Orchestra — $50,000
• The Ringling Museum — $50,000
• Venice Theatre — $50,000
• Florida Studio Theatre — $45,000
• Embracing Our Differences — $40,000
• Venice Symphony — $30,000
• Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe — $30,000
