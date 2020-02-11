OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is launching a campaign to raise $1.5 million by June 1 in order to permanently protect the 5,777-acre Orange Hammock Ranch.
The Florida Cabinet voted recently to purchase Orange Hammock Ranch contingent on Conservation Foundation’s pledge. Florida Forever funds will contribute $19.5 million toward the purchase.
Conserving Orange Hammock Ranch has been a major priority for Conservation Foundation for more than 10 years. The foundation was successful in getting this property added to the Florida Forever list in 2013, and has worked to build public and political support since then.
“We are grateful for the many people and organizations that elevated this project, keeping it in the spotlight,” said Christine Johnson, foundation president. “We are so close to making this extraordinary conservation project a success, and we now ask the community to help put it over the goal line. I am proud of our board and staff’s tenacity for this project, which has the trifecta of benefits — drinking water, rare habitat, and unique public access.”
The ranch is located on the north side of Interstate 75 within the city of North Port. It connects RV Griffin Preserve with the Longino Preserve through about six miles of shared boundaries, and increases the 120,000-acre buffer surrounding the Myakka River and strengthens the connection between the Myakka and Peace Rivers. Immense volumes of rainfall collect on the property and feed the Snover Waterway and RV Griffin reservoirs, both of which are critical sources of North Port’s clean drinking water.
The property is also nearly pristine, with natural areas in better condition than many public lands. More than 200 wetlands are intermixed with pine flatwood, globally-imperiled dry prairie and other native habitat. Given this location and exceptional natural condition, the conservation of Orange Hammock Ranch will have sweeping benefits for regional connectivity, water quality, public recreation, and wildlife habitat. This vast land is home to quail, indigo snake and the Florida black bear. The iconic Florida panther has also been spotted on this expansive land.
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast saves land, forever, protecting those special natural lands that make this region extraordinary. Working with landowners, businesses, and government, Conservation Foundation protects land and water in Southwest Florida for the benefit of humans and nature. A nationally accredited land trust, the Foundation purchases natural areas, holds land conservation agreements and educates for responsible land and water stewardship in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier County. The foundation is at 400 Palmetto Avenue, Osprey. Phone 941-918-2100 or visit conservationfoundation.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.