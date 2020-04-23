VENICE – The teams of Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation have, thus far, awarded more than $880,000 in grants as they respond to COVID-19.
The two foundations grouped together with what they called a joint COVID-19 Response Initiative, "providing relief to nonprofit organizations leading the region’s COVID-19 assistance efforts."
Along with that, donations of about $1 million are set to help with more impact.
“Together with Barancik Foundation and many other generous donors, we have been able to invest over $1.8 million in relief for community organizations and regional residents hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mark S. Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, in a news release. “Our nonprofit partners are being forced to innovate as demand grows for their safety-net services, so we had to change our own grantmaking model to ensure they could put philanthropic dollars to work even more quickly in our community.”
The foundations said more than 30 grants have received the COVID-19 Response Initiative so far.
"Almost 40 percent of the funding is supporting emergency assistance like food and housing. About a quarter has helped sustain vital health care and behavioral health services, often through telemedicine and virtual counseling," it said.
Among the places receiving assistance so far are Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, with a $10,700 grant.
“We are deeply concerned about the barriers that those in abusive relationships face as they experience increased fear and isolation, and we are working on new ways to reach those who need us,” SPARCC CEO/President Jessica Hays said in a news release. “The fast, flexible process through which these funds are being made available allows us to focus on the needs of our staff and those we serve.”
Gifts have come from individuals, families and funding partners, the groups said.
“Philanthropy is a vital resource to complement local and federal emergency response efforts,” said Teri A. Hansen, president and CEO of Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. “We’re grateful to the many generous individuals who are collectively leveraging funds to help our frontline nonprofits.”
It said grants totaling $580,350, were awarded from April 9 to 15:
• All Faiths Food Bank – $40,000 for hunger relief in Sarasota County. Funded by $20,000 from the Truist Charitable Fund, matched by the COVID-19 Response Initiative.
• All Faiths Food Bank – $110,000 to address increased demand in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Funded by $85,000 from William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, matched by $25,000 from the COVID-19 Response Initiative.
• Meals on Wheels of Sarasota - $75,000 to meet increased demand during the pandemic. Funded by $15,000 from William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, matched by $60,000 from the COVID-19 Response Initiative.
• Harvest House – $50,000 to meet the immediate needs of clients, including increased demand at its community food pantry
• Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center – $10,700 to deep clean its shelter facility, supply food for clients, offer virtual therapy, and provide hazard pay for shelter staff
• The Salvation Army of Sarasota – $650 to provide emergency assistance to North Port residents
• Tidewell Hospice – $100,000 to support additional staffing and medical supplies amid a surge in need for in-home care as area hospitals manage their bed capacity
• First Step of Sarasota – $11,800 to deep-clean residential facilities for its crisis stabilization, jail diversion, and high-risk adolescent substance-abuse recovery programs
• Goodwill Manasota – $33,700 to hire back five GoodPartner Coaches to provide counseling and connection to services for more than 330 furloughed Sarasota-area team members
• CareerEdge Funders Collaborative – $20,000 to support displaced workers in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Funded by $10,000 from the Truist Charitable Fund, matched by the COVID-19 Response Initiative.
• CareerSource Suncoast – $20,000 to support displaced workers in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Funded by $10,000 from the Truist Charitable Fund, matched by the COVID-19 Response Initiative.
• Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland – $24,500 to provide virtual home visitation to mothers and grandmothers in Charlotte County to address their children’s developmental concerns
• Children First – $50,000 to support staff, children, and their families during the pandemic. Funding includes $10,000 from the Truist Charitable Fund, matched by the COVID-19 Response Initiative.
• Education Foundation of Sarasota County – $20,000 to support its services to Sarasota County Schools during the pandemic. Funded by $10,000 from the Truist Charitable Fund, matched by the COVID-19 Response Initiative.
• Suncoast Technical College – $4,000 to produce personal protective equipment on 3D printers for use by local health care providers
• Teen Court of Sarasota – $10,000 to maintain supports for students and their families through virtual jury duty and community service, increased counseling, and help with unexpected needs
