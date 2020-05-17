EVANSTON, ILL. — Four area students were named this year’s National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners, the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced.
The students, who attend Pine View School, include:
• Farrah A. Cavus, North Port, probable career field — physics
• Jack R. Gallahan, Osprey, probable career field — physics
• Christiana Guan, Sarasota, probable career field — business
• Jaden Turk Wiesinger, Venice, probable career field — finance
A total of 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 program, according to a news release.
“National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” the news release states. “The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.”
The winners “were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools,” the news release stated.
Among the aspects considered are academic records, difficulty level of subject; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test; leadership in school and community activities; an essay and a recommendation by high school officials.
For more information, visit www.nationalmerit.org.
NMSC is a nonprofit corporation founded in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program.
