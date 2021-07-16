SARASOTA - Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday along Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 209 in Sarasota, authorities said.
No identities were released initially.
It happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate at 9:48 p.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The southbound lanes are shut down while the investigation continues.
"Southbound Interstate 75 traffic is being diverted at mile marker 210 (Fruitville Road). Detoured traffic can regain access to southbound Interstate 75 at exit 207 (Bee Ridge Road)," the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
This story will be updated.
