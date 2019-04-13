With Sunrise services completed, the Easter baskets inspected, and the obligatory egg hunt over, your crew might be getting a little hungry. And you might not be in much of a mood to cook either.
Short of heading out to a crowded restaurant, here are five ideas for your Easter brunch that take an hour or less to prepare.
The easiest of these meal suggestions, taking 35 minutes to prepare and bake, is crustless veggie mini quiches.
Start this dish by preheating your oven to 350 degrees and spraying 12 muffin cups with cooking spray. Next, take two cups of frozen broccoli florets (substitute carrots or asparagus if you desire) and place in a microwave safe bowl with a tablespoon of water, cover and microwave it on high for two minutes. While that occurs, mix six finely crushed saltine crackers and two tablespoons of Parmesan cheese in a small bowl.
When the vegetable is heated, chop it into small pieces, then spoon into the muffin cups. Using 1/2 cup of frozen whole kernel corn, top each cup with some corn, followed by the crumb mixture and three-quarter cups of shredded Cheddar cheese. Place in the oven and bake for 18-22 minutes until a knife comes out clean. Let the quiches cool for two minutes, then use a table knife to loosen from the muffin cups and serve.
Casserole
The longest of these suggested dishes at one hour but still easy to prepare is a French toast casserole. Here, you overlap six slices of halved cinnamon raisin bread in an 8x8 baking dish that’s been prepped with cooking spray. Top the bread with a package of Brown n’ Serve maple sausage patties that you’ve quartered. Whisk together 1-1/4 cups of Egg Beaters Original, a cup of milk, 1/4 cup of brown sugar, and a teaspoon of vanilla. Pour that mixture over the bread, let it stand for 10 minutes, then bake in a 350-degree preheated oven for 40-45 minutes until set or golden brown. You can serve with syrup if desired.
Another easy to prepare dish taking a total of 55 minutes is a Canadian bacon and vegetable casserole. Using 1-1/2 cups of halved fresh broccoli florets, a cup of chopped Canadian-style bacon, and 1/2 cup of shredded white Cheddar cheese, place these ingredients in an 8x8 baking dished prepped with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine a carton of Egg Beaters 100% Liquid Egg Whites, a half cup of fat free milk, one-half teaspoon of salt and one-eighth teaspoon of pepper until blended. Pour this over the broccoli mixture, and bake in a pre-heated, 350-degree oven for 35 minutes. Serve over three halved and toasted wheat muffins.
The final suggestion for your Easter brunch is a Hawaiian sausage casserole which will take 45 minutes to prepare. Take five slices of sweet Hawaiian bread (you can find this at Walmart or Target) and place in a 13x9 baking dish sprayed with cooking spray, and cut to fit in the dish. Sprinkle 1-1/2 cups each of shredded Colby and Monterey Jack cheese over the bread. Once that’s done, whisk together six eggs, 1-1/2 cups of milk, ¼ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon of black pepper (if desired) until blended.
Next, over medium-high heat in a large skillet, cook a pound of mild sausage for five minutes, then add a cup of chopped red bell pepper and continue cooking until the pepper is tender and the sausage is tender and browned. Spoon the meat and bell pepper over the bread and cheese, top with a can of pineapple tidbits, then the egg mixture, and more cheese if you desire. Bake in a preheated, 350-degree oven for 25-30 minutes or until an inserted knife comes out clean.
There you have it. Four easy dishes to consider, all taking an hour or less to prepare and bake.
Bon appetit.
