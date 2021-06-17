VENICE - Scott Pinkerton’s growing company FourThought Private Wealth has announced the addition of planner Alex Herrington and client relationship manager Matt Macek to the team.
It comes as the successful downtown Venice based company announces it surpassed $1 billion in assets earlier this year and continues to expand its management.
“We’re thrilled that Alex and Matt will be joining the FourThought family,” said Pinkerton.
Pinkerton is the CFPO senior planner and managing partner at FourThought.
“I know they’re going to be strong assets to the firm,” he said.
Herrington comes from Fidelity Investments, where he was the financial representative and relationship manager. Prior to working in financial services, he held a variety of customer service and client-focused roles.
In Venice, he will be responsible for managing client investment portfolios, planning and more.
Macek will assist clients with account transactions and serve as a contact for account-related questions.
With more than 20 years of experience in the financial services field, he spent more than 10 years servicing clients under Wells Fargo Advisors in Missouri and Florida.
