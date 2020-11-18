VENICE — It has been a short period of rapid growth for FourThought Private Wealth formerly Pinkerton Private Wealth, since establishing new offices downtown at 310 W. Venice Avenue.
Their team has grown 100% since moving almost two years ago, said William Mehserle Jr., partner and planner.
They are on track to add $55 million in new assets this year and since he joined the compounded annual growth rate has been 19.7% per year.
Scott Pinkerton is the managing partner and principal investment officer.
William Mehserle is partner, vice president and investment officer.
FourThought Private Wealth is a division dedicated to meeting the investment and retirement plan needs of businesses and nonprofit organizations.
The 50-year-old wealth management firm announced the addition of Alet Filmalter, planner, and Carter Couchot, client relationship manager.
Filmalter holds a bachelors of science in finance from Tennessee Technological University and has worked at Merrill Lynch as a financial adviser. A tennis professional ranking internationally, she was invited to participate in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Varied leadership experiences inspired her passion for educating other women on investing and contributing to their success.
Couchot will serve in a brand and department that provides specialized services to enterprising families. He joined FourThought after working at Bank of America where he served five years as a relationship manager. During that time, he serviced bank clients and worked to deepen the organization’s relationships.
A graduate of High Point University, he holds a bachelors of science in business administration, management and operations.
