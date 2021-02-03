NOKOMIS — With recent approval for 140 units in East Nokomis for a 55 and older community, The Residences at Fox Creek is moving forward.
The community on more than 49 acres at Ranch Road and Ewing Street, Nokomis and is adjacent to Calusa Lakes Golfing Community Association.
Fox Creek will have security gates and controlled access from a main entrance on Ranch Road, off Honore Avenue. The location was previously approved in 2012 for 140 single family homes.
Delays occurred as the developers were requesting 200 homes for senior living occupants only.
“We received site plan approval last Friday, a long drawn-out process for a zoned site,” said developer Robert Browning, of Rudnick Development of Tallahassee. “We hope to have financing in place in the next few months. If that all comes to pass, we should break ground before the summer hits.”
Residences will be independent living single-family homes in units of 1,200 to 1,600 square feet with a kitchen, walk-in shower, walk-in closet — purposely designed for active people.
With high end finishes, landscaping and deed restrictions, the project will have an emphasis on amenities. Those will include a full-service clubhouse, lap pool, extensive walking trails, Pilates, yoga, meditation and healthy foods.
Residents will have access to all amenities and enjoy two delivered meals daily, seven days, significantly reducing the number of trips daily. Additionally, there will be a bus/van system to take residents out. As active adults, they will be allowed with animals and pets
About 18 months of construction is anticipated and then another year getting everything right, Browning said.
Rent would be around $5,000 monthly with a one-year leasing and include landscaping maintenance and watering. All units would be one story, a concept extremely important for people as they mature.
The property faces Instride Therapy Inc. on Ranch Road which through equine therapy for people with physical and mental disabilities to reach their fullest potential. Recently, a paved road has been completed to this property and will be totally built to the private rear access to Calusa Lakes.
“We have 5 acres segmented by Fox Creek and what we may do later on is to put an Assisted Living Facility there, but we do not know yet as this is very preliminary,” Browning said. “At this point our intention is to build this senior living life style community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.