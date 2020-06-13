Florida’s hurricane season started June 1, running through November.
And with that, officials are looking at preparing the state’s electrical grid. Florida Power & Light spokesperson Marie Bertot shares with Gondolier how that works, as well as storm preparation tips.
The FPL network
“FPL serves over 5 million customer accounts or an estimated 10 million-plus people across 35 counties in the state of Florida.”
How it’s managed
“Upgrades in Southwest Florida are part of our ongoing work to strengthen the energy grid and improve the reliability of service for our customers. By strengthening power lines and poles, trimming trees near power lines and installing smart grid technology, FPL is making the grid more reliable day-to-day to speed restoration efforts following major storms. FPL has hardened more than 99% of main power lines serving critical community facilities and services, such as police and fire stations, hospitals and 911 centers.”
Moving underground
“FPL’s Storm Secure Underground Program is a three-year pilot to find cost-effective ways to replace overhead power lines with more reliable underground lines in select neighborhoods to further enhance customers’ service and the energy grid’s resiliency. The pilot targets neighborhoods that experienced an outage during Hurricanes Matthew and/or Irma and have a history of outages caused primarily by vegetation, which in Florida grows year-round.”
Customer advice
“No system is 100% storm proof and customers should be prepared for outages, especially in the event of severe weather. Preparedness this year is important now more than ever, as Florida faces the potential of a hurricane during a pandemic. Make sure to develop an emergency plan and determine your backup power source before a storm threatens. Vegetation is the leading cause of power outages. Keeping vegetation away from power lines is a shared responsibility — and it starts with planting the right tree in the right place, safely away from power lines. Please read FPL’s Right Tree/Right Place program at FPL.com/trees.”
How to protect yourself (storms and more)
Preparedness this year is important now more than ever, as Florida faces the potential of a hurricane during a pandemic.
Before a storm threatens
Determine your backup power source or make arrangements to relocate if a storm warning is issued and someone in your home is dependent on electric-powered, life-sustaining medical equipment.
Clear tree and vegetation debris.
Do not attempt to trim any vegetation growing on or near any overhead power lines. Hire qualified professionals to trim vegetation near power lines.
Preparing for an approaching storm
Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment.
Turn off all swimming pool pumps and filters, and wrap them in waterproof materials.
Set your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings ahead of time to keep food fresh longer in the event of a power outage.
Look up and note the location of power lines before you begin working on a ladder. Be sure that ladders or scaffolds are far enough away so that you — and the ends of the tools you’re using — don’t come within 10 feet of power lines.
Keep a battery-operated radio with you and a two-week supply of fresh batteries.
Check emergency equipment, i.e. flashlights, battery-operated radios, extension cords, cellphones and chargers and emergency generators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.