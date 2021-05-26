The Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice members found a way to continue its scholarship program.
The club’s mission to serve the community faced some forks in the road but they were determined to continue their work.
More than 50 members were on hand for a fun festive dinner at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club. Scholarship recipients and guests enjoyed a delicious dinner and receive their awards.
Most of the young women were high school students ready to start their college careers. This year’s group included future nurses, a teacher and a forensic psychiatrist. Three scholarship recipients are college students completing their education. One is already interning.
Women’s Sertoma of Venice President Cherylann Tacy gave a brief history of the club. Since its inception in 1973 they’ve given more than a $1 million to the community. These days they are keeping their fingers crossed for having their big fundraiser Sun Fiesta in October.
The mood at the dinner was festive and fun. The Pelican Pointe Staff provided excellent food and service. Three cheers to everyone who made this celebration a terrific event.
Memorial Day Weekend
On Memorial Day we remember those who gave their lives in service to our country. Thanks to the volunteers who place flags on the graves of veterans at Venice Memorial Gardens and other cemeteries.
Wear your red, white and blue. Place a flag in your front yard and say a prayer of gratitude for those who served and their families. Special thanks to the businesses in town for their flags and creative patriotic windows.
Never forget.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Don Moore who found a way to continue his wife Elaine’s dedication to helping young people by creating a scholarship in her name. He came to the Women’s Sertoma dinner to present the award.
Elaine worked with the preschool program at the YMCA. Sertoma will be placing a memorial in her behalf there.
Anne Frank once wrote, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”
Don and Elaine Moore along with the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice are not waiting to improve the world. They are doing it one scholarship at a time.
Don Moore continues his wife Elaine’s legacy and is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.