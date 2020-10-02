SOUTH VENICE - Described as the ultimate local sandwich restaurant, Jimmy John’s is under construction at 1766 South Tamiami Trail.
It will adjoin the new Tommy’s Express Car Wash.
“We are looking forward to opening in Venice at the beginning of the New Year,” said Mark Mitchell, franchisee owner. “Our sandwiches with fresh-baked bread are made with 100 percent natural meat and fresh veggies in-house every day.”
Jimmy John’s has their own "freaky fresh" menu of gourmet sandwiches including the Billy Club, Italian Night Club, Hunter’s Club, Country Club and more.
Any sandwich as an UNWICH contains 10g or less total carbs and all are available or can be ordered online. Skip the line at Jimmy John's by ordering ahead online and receive a large 30 ounce cola with the order.
Another specialty are Jimmy’s Kettle-cooked potato chips cooked in 100% peanut oil. Regular Jimmy Chips and Thinny Chips have just three ingredients: potatoes, salt and peanut oil.
The 1,400-square feet restaurant will have seating for typically 25 people and a drive-thru offering pick-up and delivery services.
Mitchell said they will be hiring 20 local people.
Started in 1983 by founder Jimmy John Liautaud, in 1994 he had 10 sub shops and it had grown to 160 locations by 2002.
Jimmy John's donated $1 million to the Folds of Honor, an organization providing educational scholarships to the families of killed or disabled American military.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.