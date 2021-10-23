topical Free bicycle helmet giveaway for children STAFF REPORT Oct 23, 2021 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead will be giving away free bicycle helmets to children on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OSPREY — The Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead will be giving away bicycle helmets for children and will be collecting unused bicycles.Children must be present to receive their free bicycle helmets and be fitted for one.The event will be for children from one to 18 from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 30 at the Osprey Junction Trailhead Park, 939 East Bay Street.The limit will be one helmet per child and a legal guardian or parent will be required to be present to sign up the children.Free helmets will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis and while supplies last.The nonprofit group will also be collecting any unused bicycles and bicycle parts for its Recycle-A-Bicycle program.All of the donated bicycles are refurbished and are given to people who need an alternative mode of transportation or to children who don’t have a bicycle.For more information about the event or program, visit the group’s website at ojtfriends.com or send an email to ralphmonti@gmail.com. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Venice relief advocate: 'Life in Haiti is tough' Banyan tree land on the market Man charged with DUI after scare outside Paradise Grill Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Venice relief advocate: 'Life in Haiti is tough' Banyan tree land on the market Man charged with DUI after scare outside Paradise Grill Calendar
