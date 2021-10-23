Helmet fitting

Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead will be giving away free bicycle helmets to children on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

OSPREY — The Friends of Osprey Junction Trailhead will be giving away bicycle helmets for children and will be collecting unused bicycles.

Children must be present to receive their free bicycle helmets and be fitted for one.

The event will be for children from one to 18 from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 30 at the Osprey Junction Trailhead Park, 939 East Bay Street.

The limit will be one helmet per child and a legal guardian or parent will be required to be present to sign up the children.

Free helmets will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis and while supplies last.

The nonprofit group will also be collecting any unused bicycles and bicycle parts for its Recycle-A-Bicycle program.

All of the donated bicycles are refurbished and are given to people who need an alternative mode of transportation or to children who don’t have a bicycle.

For more information about the event or program, visit the group’s website at ojtfriends.com or send an email to ralphmonti@gmail.com.

