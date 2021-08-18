WELLEN PARK — Want to pick up some free books for your little ones?
The Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County will be hosting “Storybook Street — Where Books Come to Life” on Saturday, Sept. 18 at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, North Port.
This family friendly event is designed for toddlers and children up to 7 years old. Stop by the stadium between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for free books, music, drama exhibitions and more.
Ana McClendon, community outreach coordinator for Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County, will be handing out literature about programs that are offered by the Coalition.
“We want residents to know about our school readiness services and literacy support programs,” McClendon said. “We’re hoping to give away 18 free books to every child who attends the event. We want to encourage kids and show them that reading can be fun.”
The event will be a drive-thru extravaganza where children will receive new books and have the opportunity to watch those same books come to life.
While the ELC will provide the books, Sarasota’s arts organizations will provide the talent. Featuring dance, drama, art, music, movement and more, the event will showcase meaningful, memorable moments to help foster an early love of reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.