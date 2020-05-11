VENICE — Wendy Lancaster and Rod Duncan are giving back to the community during this pandemic the best way they know how.
The coffee entrepreneurs are providing a free cup of their best Joe to all health care workers, teachers and first responders in drive thru fashion.
It’s been a hit, especially with the Venice Bayfront Regional Hospital location. The owners of Venetian Coffee Roasters set up a tent canopy next to the Citgo gas station, across from the hospital.
They’ll be there from 7:30 -11:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings.
Coffee is also for sale to the public.
From 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. Fridays, the tent canopy will be located in front of Venetian Coffee Roasters at 203 Base Avenue E. on the island to provide free coffee.
“We had a line of traffic waiting for coffee several times. They really enjoy it, and so do the neighbors,” Duncan said. “We’ve gotten a lot of bicyclists stopping by, too.”
“We’ve been shut down since the three farmer’s markets we were in have closed,” Lancaster said. “We just want to do something for the community, and sell a little coffee, too.”
