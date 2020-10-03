NORTH PORT — Friends and family are mourning Kimberly Baker, a North Port woman who was shot to death in her home.
Police say her husband, Shawn Edward Baker, 47, shot Kimberly in their home on the 8400 block of Chesapeake Avenue on Wednesday night.
Detectives charged Shawn Baker with second-degree homicide, and he remained at the Sarasota County Jail on Friday with no bond set. A judge appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent Shawn Baker until he gets a lawyer of his own.
Police have not officially identified Kimberly Baker as a victim in the shooting, citing Marsy’s Law protections for victims, but a friend from her hometown in Pennsylvania confirmed her identity Friday.
Shawn Baker called 911 immediately after the shooting at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police reported.
The 911 call is not available because the investigation is still active, police said. Court records released Friday show Shawn Baker admitted to the shooting during the call.
“I literally just (redacted). I killed her, I’m sorry. I shot her.”
“With what?” the dispatcher asked.
“A 45. She was (redacted) on me. She’s been (redacted) me,” the records show.
Shawn Baker told the dispatcher he would be waiting in the front yard, on his knees, with his hands in the air, according to police reports.
When police arrived, that’s where they found him. They took him to police headquarters for questioning and read him his Miranda Rights, and he asked for a lawyer, records state.
Inside the home, they found the victim’s body in the master bedroom, lying on her side with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the report states. Police also found a pistol in the room.
Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving procedures on Kimberly but pronounced her dead.
Kimberly Baker was employed at Paradise Dermatology, which has offices in Englewood and Sarasota.
Baker had three children who were in the home at the time of the shooting, police reports show. The children were not injured and did not witness the incident.
According to Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department, the children are with family.
Taylor added that with any case in which kids are involved, the Department of Children and Families is called. The Child Protection Center in Sarasota can provide therapy and counseling, if needed and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has victim advocates, Taylor added.
Shawn Baker is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Sarasota County Judicial Center.
