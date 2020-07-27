VENICE - Tune in to the first of a new online series of virtual coffee talks from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29.
You will need to have downloaded Zoom to access the meetings.
To access it, visit zoom.us/j/95370763176#success a few minutes before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
You will be prompted to "click here" to join the meeting which will start within moments.
The first program in the Coffee Talk Series" will be: “Caring for Seniors in the Time of COVID-19”
While waiting for he meeting to begin, pour your favorite morning beverage, grab a muffin or bagel, and learn how Senior Friendship Centers is meeting the needs of older adults during this unprecedented time of isolation and anxiety.
Paula Falk, director of Caregiving Services at Senior Friendship Centers, will facilitate a discussion on the vital role of the Adult Day Services and Caregiver Support programs and how we are caring for older adults and their families.
The Friendship Center is looking forward to seeing participants at the Zoom meeting. Stay tuned for the next Coffee Talk to learn about how its medical and dental clinics are serving patients during COVID-19.
To learn more about the Senior Friendship Center and its programs visit: www.friendshipcenters.org.
