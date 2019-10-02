The Living Room at the Venice Senior Friendship Center’s Caregiving Place has a new, comfortable look and feel.
Fresh new paint on the walls, new furniture, new tile flooring and cabinets, and renovated bathrooms that replaced the old look, most of which dated back to 1973 when the adult day services program began.
The Caregiving Place provides two programs: the adult day services program known as “The Living Room,” a place for adults who suffer with dementia-related diseases and other medical challenges, and a “Caregiver Resource Center” to assist those who are their caregivers.
A Renovation Celebration held Thursday, Sept. 12, was attended by participants, their families and guests and honored the completion of the renovations. Some family members spoke about what the services of The Caregiving Place mean to them.
Judie and Jack Bauer attended the celebration. Their names may be familiar to many Venice residents, as they have been long-time community volunteers with such programs as the renovation of the Lord-Higel House — built in 1896 by Joseph Lord, the second oldest house in Sarasota County.
Judie said they had been involved with that particular program for many years, way before the city acquired it in 2005.
“Jack was in charge of about 30 volunteers and under a lot of stress. He dealt with contracts and about three city managers and three mayors over the course of time,” Judie said.
Judie said Jack suffers with dementia, wears a pacemaker and is a regular at The Living Room. She said he comes here from about 9 a.m.-3 p.m. four days a week.
“We needed some help,” Jack said. “She brings me here and I participate in a group and visit with my buddies.”
Jo-Anne Sckowska said her late husband, Fred, had dementia, and she struggled dealing with it until she brought him to the Caregiving Place. She was still working and the place was like a gift. Not being sure of how to get him to go with her the first time, she told him they just had to go see The Living Room.
“It is not a day care but a place for people who have dementia and need socialization,” she said. “He loved it. The people were so friendly and caring.”
Dianne Maugeri’s husband, John, goes to the Caregiving Place four days a week. Dianne said she likes the changes after the renovation.
“It’s a caring and fun place. My husband enjoys the crafts. He takes them home and sets them up around the house,” she said.
She used to drive him, and now he uses the SCAT bus because her health is not great.
“Caregiving is 24/7; you get no rest,” Dianne said. “It’s great for me that he comes here. I need some alone time ... to socialize with friends or just do nothing.”
Kathy Silverberg, who has been a long-time supporter of Senior Friendship Center and is a former and current board member, gave a heartfelt speech about the tender care her late father, Joe Dozier, who died at age 93, had received at The Living Room.
“It always gives me a good feeling when I come here,” she said. “The Senior Friendship Center is all about love and belonging.”
She quoted author Brene Brown who said “all people need a deep sense of love and belonging” and that without getting their basic needs met, including socialization, they get sick.
“My father lived with me and my husband, Jim, in Port Charlotte,” she explained. “He had become frail and lonely living by himself and we wanted to fix that. He needed a place that was his, not ours, where he could feel a part of society, a person on his own.
“He looked forward to his days at The Living Room where others shared the same life experiences. He appreciated the staff and volunteers who lovingly attended to his needs.
“I want others to have the chance to experience the Living Room as he did … and caregivers to know here their family member is loved and in a place where they belong.”
Donor funded remake
Erin McLeod, Senior Friendship Center president and CEO, welcomed all for the renovation celebration and thanked those who helped benefit the Venice center.
“We have new furniture. Yay! It was shabby chic before … and got to be more on the shabby side,” she said, which elicited soft laughter from the audience.
“A few good people made it all possible, and I want to thank the donors. The walls just needed a fresh look. And the two sofas needed replaced. The bathrooms were remodeled. Those (donors) who came in here saw our vision and wanted to help us achieve it.”
She pointed to the donor plaque at the back of the room that named the generous donors, which included lead donor Plantation Community Foundation, Bank of America Client Foundation, CarePatrol Gulf Coast, Designing Women Boutique, Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, Sarasota Kiwanis Foundation, Venice Endowment Inc., WellCare Health Plans, and Irene and Jerry Hayward.
Pete Petrie, president of Plantation Community Foundation, said it was kind of a big deal to get the kind of grant their foundation gave.
He later explained Senior Friendship Center had received a $45,000 Impact Grant, a newer type of grant the foundation had begun giving out periodically when it saw a greater need.
“In 2014, we began a new grant program called Impact Grants,” he said. “These grants help us do what we want to do, have an impact on the organizations that we give to.”
He said their grants are usually about $2,000 — $2,500, but with the Impact Grant in 2014, they began giving away more substantial amounts.
“The first one went to Venice Middle School. It was a $25,000 STEM grant in 2014 for classroom desks. The STEM program would have a circular desk where several students could sit around the desk and work together on a project using computer technology.”
A second Impact Grant for VMS was done in partnership with another organization, put together by Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
“Education is an area we support,” he said.
A $35,000 Impact Grant went to a health clinic in Englewood to help fund equipment for medical tests for those who could not afford health care, he said.
Even with all the renovations, McCleod said they have a wish list of things still needed. She pointed out blank wall space that could use some nice artwork, shelving, and said financial contributions are always welcome.
For more information about donating, adult day services and The Living Room at the Venice Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive, or to schedule a tour, call Paula Falk, director of caregiving services, 941-556-3270, pfalk@friendshipcenters.org or visit friendshipcenters.org.
