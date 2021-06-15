SARASOTA – Florida Studio Theatre will host a tour of free family musicals through August.
“On The Road Again: Family Musical Roadtrip” will celebrate America with songs about it from “Country Roads,” “Surfin’ USA,” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” it stated in a news release.
Among its outdoor shows are 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at Nathan Benderson Park and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at Phillipi Estate Park.
A full schedule is at FST’s website. Registration is encouraged for families and groups wanting to attend at www.floridastudiotheatre.org.
“We started off with a creative idea—for this show, it was ‘the songs of an American road trip,’’ FST Director Children Theatre Caroline Saldivar said in the news release. “Then, we listened to just about every song under the sun that we could find relating to that theme. The best songs showcasing the beautiful diversity of this country became the backbone of this new family-friendly production.”
“I think the biggest challenge for this show was not making it five hours long,” show developer Sarah Durham said in the news release. “There is so much music out there that is indicative of the many, varied regions of the United States. If we had included them all, we would have been in for a really long road trip. That being said, we tried our best to make stops at all the greatest hits.”
