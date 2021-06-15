SARASOTA — Based on a true story, Florida Studio Theatre presents “My Lord, What A Night,” in what is called a Rolling World Premiere program — a new play released to several theaters at once.
“My Lord, What A Night” is a historical drama by award-winning playwright Deborah Brevoort recalling the interaction between Marian Anderson and Albert Einstein.
The play follows the “unlikely friendship” between Anderson, a world-renowned singer, and Einstein.
“When Anderson is denied a room at the whites-only Nassau Inn in 1937, she surprisingly finds an ally in Einstein, who invites her to stay at his own home,” it said in a news release. “This simple gesture sparks a lasting connection that will challenge and inspire both icons as they confront the struggles and prejudices of the early 20th century.”
It’s been called “provocative” and “uplifting” by reviews from Broadway World.
Its run at FST’s Keating Theatre starts Wednesday, June 30.
“’My Lord, What a Night’ not only gave me the chance to revisit a beloved book from my childhood — Marian Anderson’s autobiography, ‘My Lord, What a Morning’ — it also enabled me to explore an issue that has become quite personal,” Brevoort said in the news release.
“I am married to an African American man, who has been racially profiled on several different occasions,” she said. “Each time this happens, the question of how to respond presents itself. Do we fight it? Or do we let it go? This is the choice that Marian Anderson faced in Princeton and it’s the choice that Albert Einstein faced as a Jew in Germany.”
Brevoort is also a member of FST’s Playwright Collective.
The actors involved include Rod Brogan, Nehassaiu de Gannes, David Edwards and Thursday Farrar.
Farrar plays Anderson in her first appearance at FST. Farrar has experience in television and live theater — most recently at The Kennedy Center and La Jolla Playhouse.
Tickets for “My Lord, What A Night” can be purchased by calling 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
