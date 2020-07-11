SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre has set its Virtual Improv Festival for this weekend, starting Friday.
It will run through Sunday — all online and free for viewing.
“While nothing will ever replace the actual in-person magic of our annual Fest, my hope is that this virtual line-up will allow our community to connect with some of their favorite comedians and make some new memories,” said Will Luera, FST’s Director of Improvisation, in a statement online.
The festival features workshops, shows and interviews, FST said in a news release.
Among those being interviewed will be Joe Bill, a founding member of Chicago’s Annoyance Theater; Craig Cackowski, of Quartet and Orange Tuxedo; along with and Gael Perry of the French improv troupe, La Carpe Haute, the theater said.
Interviews and shows are free and available on the festival’s Facebook page. The workshops are online through Zoom and will cost $30 to register.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3fijT0H
