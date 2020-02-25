SARASOTA – With more questions than there were answers, Sarasota County commissioners opted to tackle the funding strategy for the Manasota Key beach renourishment project in smaller bites.
In a series of motions, commissioners agreed that the county would pay 47 percent of the cost, that bayside property owners with direct beach access would be included in the municipal services benefit unit, and that tourist development tax funds would be used to pay the mobilization costs for the project.
That still left hanging the thornier question of including the 23 property owners in the middle portion of the Key who opted out of the project in the MSBU, meaning they would pay a portion of the project’s cost as recommended by county staff.
Also left unanswered is the amount of the assessment attributable to each property owner within the MSBU. That amount has not yet been determined.
One thing that became certain during Tuesday’s discussion was the possibility of the county saving $900,000 if the 23 property owners in the so-called gap area signed temporary construction easements allowing pipes to be placed on their beach property to transport sand from the north to the south.
Rachel Herman, a county manager who’s leading the project, told commissioners about half of those property owners had already signed the easements.
“I highly encourage the people in the gap area to join in and allow those easements,” Commissioner Charles Hines urged. “It’s not going to hurt in the long run.”
“Everyone on the Key gains a benefit from the beach,” Gregory Warren, one of the 13 people to address commissioners on the topic, said. “The local benefit should be looked at more. Widening the pool is the fair thing to do.”
“Our section of the beach does not need nourishment,” Suzette Flood, one the property owners in the gap area, said. “We vigorously object to being included.
Flood, however, said the she was not opposed to the temporary construction easement.
Sticker shock over the higher than anticipated individual assessments after the 23 property owners refused to participate in the project is what’s driving the indecision over how the project proceeds.
Originally projected anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000, those individual assessments now range from $18,000 to $20,000 per year for seven years commissioners were told in December.
With the small decisions commissioners made Tuesday, Herman said county staff will now engage with property owners on the Key and continue to review the funding models for the project and return with more information for commissioners at a later date.
The joint project between Sarasota and Charlotte County has already started on the Charlotte County side.
