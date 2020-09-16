VENICE — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fundraising for the Rotary Futures College Resource Center.
Rotary Futures College Resource Center calls itself a “community-based nonprofit resource center that provides free post-secondary planning services to students.”
The fundraising campaign has a $40,000 goal which, the group said, will match other contributions committed to by other community sponsors, it said. The contributions will be made dollar-for-dollar, it said in a news release, “to help the organization continue to serve students of all ages and provide free post-secondary planning services in Sarasota County.”
“As a nonprofit organization, we depend on donations and fundraising to support our program,” Rotary Futures College Resource Center Executive Director Kim Kindell said in the news release. “Our main funding source has been our annual Comedy Night dinner and silent auction. The event provides approximately 70 percent of our annual budget, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were forced to cancel this crucial fundraiser and need our community’s support now more than ever.”
The center has hosted a Comedy Night for 17 years, but it was canceled this year because of COVID-19. Despite that, stand-up comedian Tim Wilkins recorded a video for the GoFundMe page.
“With the support of community sponsors, the Rotary Futures College Resource Center has served Venice-area and Sarasota County students for almost 20 years,” the news release said. “Staff assists students in pursuing their educational dreams and provides help with college applications, financial aid, scholarships and much more — free of charge.”
As of Monday afternoon, it had raised about $15,150 of its $40,000 goal.
Rotary Futures College Resource Center is sponsored by the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club and other local charitable organizations and is based at Venice High School.
For more information, visit www.RotaryFutures.org.
