Santa, Mayor John Holic and a large number of children participate in the annual community tree lighting at Blalock Park, also known as the Monty Andrews Arboretum. The annual event was coordinated by various organizations in town, including Venice Area Beautification and the Venice Area Garden Club.

 PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC

Season 2020 has begun earlier this year as local businesses, stores and organizations announce forthcoming charity and public events.

Santa and tree lighting

Venice Area Beautification welcomes everyone to the Holiday Tree Lighting free celebration of music, lights and community spirit from 4:45 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Arboretum, West Blalock Park. It will include music by Venice area youth, crafts for kids, Santa, refreshments and tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving dinner

At 2 p.m. on Nov. 28, at 512 Substation Road the Knights of Columbus are having a Thanksgiving Dinner. The Knights and their ladies are serving a traditional dinner. No charge but goodwill donation appreciated, all welcome, especially those living alone. Call before No. 24 Lynda Kent at 941-408-4902.

Ghost Hunting in Venice

Haunted history walking tour with ghost hunting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Reservations only call 817-793-8433.

History of Venice movie

Free admission to see History of Venice film by Chaos Productions for Venice Historical Commission. Presented by Venice Heritage at 2 p.m. Friday in the Community Room of Venice Library.

Blues concert

Larry Yunker and Michael Dempsey present a free Friday Night Blues Concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Gazebo Centennial in Centennial Park at 200 W. Venice Ave.

If you have a non-profit event coming up, submit details two weeks prior to the event by email only to rogerbutton@verizon.net.

