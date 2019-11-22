Season 2020 has begun earlier this year as local businesses, stores and organizations announce forthcoming charity and public events.
Santa and tree lighting
Venice Area Beautification welcomes everyone to the Holiday Tree Lighting free celebration of music, lights and community spirit from 4:45 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Arboretum, West Blalock Park. It will include music by Venice area youth, crafts for kids, Santa, refreshments and tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Thanksgiving dinner
At 2 p.m. on Nov. 28, at 512 Substation Road the Knights of Columbus are having a Thanksgiving Dinner. The Knights and their ladies are serving a traditional dinner. No charge but goodwill donation appreciated, all welcome, especially those living alone. Call before No. 24 Lynda Kent at 941-408-4902.
Ghost Hunting in Venice
Haunted history walking tour with ghost hunting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Reservations only call 817-793-8433.
History of Venice movie
Free admission to see History of Venice film by Chaos Productions for Venice Historical Commission. Presented by Venice Heritage at 2 p.m. Friday in the Community Room of Venice Library.
Blues concert
Larry Yunker and Michael Dempsey present a free Friday Night Blues Concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Gazebo Centennial in Centennial Park at 200 W. Venice Ave.
