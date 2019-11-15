Season 2020 has begun as local businesses, stores and organizations announce forthcoming charity and public events.
Fashion show for charity
First Island Way Boutique Fashion Show benefiting Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County is at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Abby’s on Miami, 220 W. Miami Ave. Tickets $20 at Island Way Boutique, 225 W. Miami Ave., who will match proceeds up to $800 with special discounts at store throughout the day.
Food and turkey drive
Keller Williams Island Life are partnering with the South County Food Pantry to provide turkeys and other foods for families in need in the Venice area. Continuing to collect frozen turkeys and canned food good until Dec. 22. Drop off at Keller Williams Real Estate office, 206 Harbor Drive S.
Celebrate craft market’s fifth year
Stop by Nokomis Art and Craft Market from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at 106 Pocono Trail East. Browse 30 local artists and crafters booths for turned wood, pottery, oil and watercolor paintings, photography, jewelry, soaps and lotions, yard art and glass bird baths and feeders. Music with Joey Orchulli and fresh Maine lobster rolls by Peter Brewer of Pete’s Eats.
Kiwanis new Venice puzzle, poster
Venice Kiwanis Club is selling its new 2109 Puzzle $20 or Poster $10 of Venice. Proceeds support local Kiwanis service leadership programs going to Taylor Ranch Elementary K-Kids, Builders Club at the Venice Middle School, Venice High School Key Club, and the Loveland Center AKtion Club. To purchase, call Frank Mowery at 202-468-8644.
Donate to food drive
The Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving Food Drive will be held until Nov. 22. Boxes for donations of nonperishable food items are available in Venice City Hall lobby, in the lobby at Venice Police Department, 1350 Ridgewood Ave. and Venice Municipal Airport. at 401 W. Venice Ave.
Two Barbershops in show
Venetian Harmony Chorus is presenting “It’s a Winter Wonderland,” a double treat in this year’s holiday show. The women’s barbershop from the Venetian Harmony Chorus and the Venice Gondoliers, a men’s barbershop chorus are participating. It takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Tickets are $12 and available by calling 941-480-1480 or purchasing at the door. Drawings and prizes during the show and snacks and desserts after.
