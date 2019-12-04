As 2019 comes to a close local businesses, stores and organizations announce upcoming charity and public events.
Live Music for Charity set
Enjoy a night of great music, friendship, fun, fabulous deserts and entertainment by local musician George Byrne who has been partnering Ciao Gelato for six years to raise funds helping local charities and those in need.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Ciao Gelato, 317 W. Venice Ave., the store presents Live Music for Charity with Byrne. There is a request of donations of a toy or cash. All money raised, including all the musician’s tips, will be 100 percent matched by the owners of Ciao Gelato. For details call 941-445-5840.
Splittin Clays for Charity
Venice Area Board of Realtors Young Professionals Network holds its annual Splitt’n Clays for Charity with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 at Sarasota Trap-Skeet, 3445 Rustic Road off Knights Trail in Nokomis.
The day also includes a barbecue lunch. The shoot begins at 1 p.m.
The shoot starts with 50 clays, shells, cart, gun and BBQ lunch included. Mulligans, long bird, warm up available at registration. Networking opportunities at lunch and awards ceremony. All proceeds to The Twig helping foster children.
Dream Walk success
Family Promise of South Sarasota County held the third annual Dream Walk in its campaign, Every Child Deserves A Home. The 2019 Dream Walk with more than 185 walkers this year was yet another success enabling them to reach their goal of $70,000 and still having more coming in. To donate call 941-497-9881.
Black Tie & Blue Jeans
The annual signature Black Tie & Blue Jeans Equestrian Gala for InStride Therapy took place at the beautiful 62-acre Nokomis equestrian center. It provides horses helping those men, women and children play in physical and behavioral therapies.
Transformed the sand-covered riding arena became a rustic yet elegant extravaganza location for the event which not only raised awareness, but more than $100,000 for therapeutic services. Attendees enjoyed specialty-crafted cocktails, a classic Chef Paul Mattison-catered dinner, line dancing lessons, and auctions.
Moose Lodge benefits Special Olympics
Venice Moose Lodge Governor Ken Brennick recently presented a $10,750 check to Randy Klinger, director of the Venice Special Olympics. Bill Heller is the coordinator of the Lodge’s annual golf tournament which annually donates the entire proceeds to the Special Olympics. Annually, the organization donates about $60,000 to local charities, youth organizations and the Special Olympics.
Downtown comes alive at Christmas
Enjoy all the fun downtown in the Venice Historic shopping district with Venice MainStreet’s Christmas Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5. Enter the window decorating contest, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy holiday music and more.
Movies in the Park
Watch Movies in the Park at Gazebo Starlight Cinema starting near sunset — about 5:30 p.m. — on Friday, Dec. 6 at sunset in Centennial Park Gazebo. The movie being featured is “Home Alone.”
Boat parade
The Venice Christmas Boat Parade is from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, along the Intracoastal Waterway. For more information, visit www.venicechristmasboa tparade.com.
Friday Night Concert
The Friday Night Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 featuring Christmas music with Mindy Simmons at the Centennial Park Gazebo.
Tree lighting
The 13th annual Holiday Tree Lighting is set from 4:45 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Arboretum at West Blalock Park.
