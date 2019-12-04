CBgelatoHabitat062718A_C
Aimee Holmes, left, George Byrne, Daria Nafziger and Christina McCauley celebrate Tasty Thursday June 7, which benefited the local Habitat for Humanity. Byrne will be performing again at the shop to help charities from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Ciao Gelato, 317 W. Venice Avenue.

 COURTESY PHOTO

As 2019 comes to a close local businesses, stores and organizations announce upcoming charity and public events.

Live Music for Charity set

Enjoy a night of great music, friendship, fun, fabulous deserts and entertainment by local musician George Byrne who has been partnering Ciao Gelato for six years to raise funds helping local charities and those in need.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Ciao Gelato, 317 W. Venice Ave., the store presents Live Music for Charity with Byrne. There is a request of donations of a toy or cash. All money raised, including all the musician’s tips, will be 100 percent matched by the owners of Ciao Gelato. For details call 941-445-5840.

Splittin Clays for Charity

Venice Area Board of Realtors Young Professionals Network holds its annual Splitt’n Clays for Charity with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 at Sarasota Trap-Skeet, 3445 Rustic Road off Knights Trail in Nokomis.

The day also includes a barbecue lunch. The shoot begins at 1 p.m.

The shoot starts with 50 clays, shells, cart, gun and BBQ lunch included. Mulligans, long bird, warm up available at registration. Networking opportunities at lunch and awards ceremony. All proceeds to The Twig helping foster children.

Dream Walk success

Family Promise of South Sarasota County held the third annual Dream Walk in its campaign, Every Child Deserves A Home. The 2019 Dream Walk with more than 185 walkers this year was yet another success enabling them to reach their goal of $70,000 and still having more coming in. To donate call 941-497-9881.

Black Tie & Blue Jeans

The annual signature Black Tie & Blue Jeans Equestrian Gala for InStride Therapy took place at the beautiful 62-acre Nokomis equestrian center. It provides horses helping those men, women and children play in physical and behavioral therapies.

Transformed the sand-covered riding arena became a rustic yet elegant extravaganza location for the event which not only raised awareness, but more than $100,000 for therapeutic services. Attendees enjoyed specialty-crafted cocktails, a classic Chef Paul Mattison-catered dinner, line dancing lessons, and auctions.

Moose Lodge benefits Special Olympics

Venice Moose Lodge Governor Ken Brennick recently presented a $10,750 check to Randy Klinger, director of the Venice Special Olympics. Bill Heller is the coordinator of the Lodge’s annual golf tournament which annually donates the entire proceeds to the Special Olympics. Annually, the organization donates about $60,000 to local charities, youth organizations and the Special Olympics.

Downtown comes alive at Christmas

Enjoy all the fun downtown in the Venice Historic shopping district with Venice MainStreet’s Christmas Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5. Enter the window decorating contest, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy holiday music and more.

Movies in the Park

Watch Movies in the Park at Gazebo Starlight Cinema starting near sunset — about 5:30 p.m. — on Friday, Dec. 6 at sunset in Centennial Park Gazebo. The movie being featured is “Home Alone.”

Boat parade

The Venice Christmas Boat Parade is from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, along the Intracoastal Waterway. For more information, visit www.venicechristmasboa tparade.com.

Friday Night Concert

The Friday Night Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 featuring Christmas music with Mindy Simmons at the Centennial Park Gazebo.

Tree lighting

The 13th annual Holiday Tree Lighting is set from 4:45 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Arboretum at West Blalock Park.

If you have a nonprofit event coming up submit details two weeks prior to the event by email only to Scott.Lawson@yoursun.com

