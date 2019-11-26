As 2019 comes to a close local businesses, stores and organizations announce forthcoming charity and public events.
Shop Small Business Saturday set
There’s no better time to shop small than on the 10th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov 30. Originally launched by American Express it now has more than 1.6 million stores in the U.S. participating.
In the Venice area meet the friendly shopkeepers in the downtown avenues of Historic Venice island and area.
Search and you may find unique items to make Christmas even more fun and enjoyable than you had ever imagined. So many stores ready to assist with help to ensure you get those special presents which your family and friends deserve and will appreciate.
Downtown Venice is certainly celebrating Small Business Saturday this weekend.
Holiday fun events
In its 65th year serving the community, South Venice Civic Association has special holiday events taking place at 720 Alligator Drive. The first takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 with the free admission to the second annual Arts & Crafts Show.
It is followed by “All-You-Can-Eat” Pancake Breakfast on Dec. 14 featuring Santa, a few elves and fun for the kids from 8 to 10 a.m. Tickets are still available.
It wraps up the year with a New Year’s Anniversary Eve Gala celebrating the organization’s milestone birthday catered by Olive Garden with a bar, dancing and a champagne toast at midnight.
SVCA will kick-off a 2020 fundraiser with raffle tickets for a new four-seater golf cart from Affordable Golf Cars of Venice. Call 941-493-0006.
Golf Cart Parade and more
Decorated golf cart owners are expected to be participating in the Golf Cart Parade presented by Caddy Carts at the CoolToday Park Jingle Jam hosted by the Atlanta Braves and West Villages. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7-8 in a weekend full of fun family friendly holiday activities including appearances and photo opportunities by Santa and Mrs. Claus; entertainment including a holiday market, horse and carriage rides, family events and contests, the Golf Cart parade, bounce houses, holiday themed food and drinks, movies and more. Free entry and free parking.
If you have a non-profit event coming up submit details two weeks prior to the event by email only to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
Store celebrates renaming
Venice Fine Wine & Spirits is the new name of the former Island Time Wine & Spirits. There was recently held a grand opening to celebrate. The public is invited to visit the large location on the island at 421 S Tamiami Trail, across from Venice Regional Bayfront Health hospital.
Ken McBridge returns to entertain
International entertainer Ken McBride recently returned from his original homeland, Ireland.
He will once again be appearing regularly throughout the season at TJ Carneys at 231 West Venice Avenue.
