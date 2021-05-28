VENICE — Six South County high school students — three each from Venice and North Port — received scholarships from the Volunteer Auxiliary at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota Tuesday to pursue careers in health care.
They were among 19 students from Sarasota and Manatee counties who were awarded scholarships worth nearly $50,000, a news release states.
The recipients were selected based on their academic and community achievements, according to the release.
Venice High seniors Rebekah Kertz, Sha’Leeya Jackson and Averi Cooper and North Port High seniors Lenchy Dhaiti, Teagan Sabo and Krystal Morales were the local scholarship recipients.
Kertz plans to attend the University of Florida and major in health science; Jackson will attend Tallahassee Community College and major in nursing; and Cooper will attend the University of Tennessee and major in neurosurgery.
Dhaiti will attend State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota and major in nursing; Teagan Sabo will attend the University of South Florida and major in exercise science; and Morales will attend SCF and major in nursing.
The Auxiliary awards scholarships annually in the hope that students it assists will return to the area to help meet the demand for health care workers, according to the news release.
It has awarded more than $1.5 million to high school students in Sarasota and Manatee counties since its inception.
The money for the scholarship program comes from sales in the hospital’s gift shop.
