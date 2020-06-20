The Venice Area Garden Club decided it was OK to plan their 31st annual Home and Garden Tour for Friday the 13th. It was their lucky day. The weather was gorgeous. Hundreds of curious visitors came to check out some lovely Venice homes. This fund raiser was a super success.
Thanks to hours of work and planning and hundreds of volunteer hours, the club was able to award scholarships to the following students:
• Evan Claessen, a senior at the University of Florida, is studying city planning and urban development.
• Jessica Joyner, a junior at Florida Southern, will work at sustainability and education consulting.
• Michael Krumholts, a freshman at Florida State, looks toward a career as an oceanographer solving red tide issues.
• Connor Poole, a sophomore at the University of Florida, plans a career controlling pollution.
• Trevor Poole, a senior at the University of Florida, looks forward to a career in urban renewal planning.
Groups like the Venice Area Garden Club are the workers but they depend on the community and volunteers to make their work offer positive results like scholarships.
The Venice families who offered their homes to the annual home tour were: Tom and Lesley Jacobs, Jack and Barbara Hunter, Dean and Shirley Ricci. Carl and Tom Regan, David and Beatrice Gathman and Theresa Steinmiller whose garden was featured.
Can you imagine the courage it takes to offer your home for a fundraiser knowing hundreds of people will be walking through?
If you are open to that, volunteer your home for next year.
Thanks to Tina Bird for the information regarding these scholarships.
Happy Father’s Day.
Sending good thoughts and thanks to the dads in Venice who brighten their children’s lives and in doing that make all our lives better.
Some of our best
The special people of this week are the Venice Garden Club’s scholarship recipients. These young people chose career paths a little different than traditional career choices. Note the names of the students and check to see their achievements in the future.
Several students in this group received scholarships from the club for several years in a row. Their wisdom in reapplying shows they are focused on their goals. These days with classes being taken on line and internships not readily available, the young men and women may face new challenges.
Their past histories of success, prove they are up for the task.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.